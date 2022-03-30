AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,539 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9,521.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

