AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 215,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

