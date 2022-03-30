Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEZS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
