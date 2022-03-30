Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEZS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.