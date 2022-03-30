Affimed (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $437.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Affimed by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

