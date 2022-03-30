ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

