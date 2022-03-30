AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

