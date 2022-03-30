Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 1,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,482,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

API has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agora by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Agora by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $7,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

