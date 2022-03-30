Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,219. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALRN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
