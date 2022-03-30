Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) vs. EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Financial Contrast

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Air Industries Group and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.27%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95% EHang -251.87% -60.98% -41.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.47 $1.63 million $0.06 14.31 EHang $27.60 million 26.61 -$13.43 million ($0.72) -18.61

Air Industries Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Industries Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats EHang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.

EHang Company Profile (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

