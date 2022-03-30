Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 5.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.34. 1,750,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

