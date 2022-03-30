Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 57,765,938 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)
