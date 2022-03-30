Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

