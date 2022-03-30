Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Comparison

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.03%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 2.02 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Summary

Alight beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

