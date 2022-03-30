Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.29. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 6,473 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

