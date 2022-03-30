Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Allegion posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

