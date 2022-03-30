AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.
AWF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,314. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
