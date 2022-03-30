AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

AWF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,314. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

