Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of AHPI opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -4.41. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.