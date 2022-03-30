Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
