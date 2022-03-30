Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,191 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

PINE opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Goff John C bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $552,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.