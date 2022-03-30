ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.0 days.
CPBLF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $9.59.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.