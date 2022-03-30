AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $496.95

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.95 and traded as high as $529.01. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $529.01, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.73.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.