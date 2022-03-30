American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 511.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

