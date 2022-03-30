American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.03. 868,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 664,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$817.43 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0701759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.