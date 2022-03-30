American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Up 74.0% in March

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.