Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 56,622 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $312.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.11 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

