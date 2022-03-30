Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman Sells 8,711 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,825. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.11 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

