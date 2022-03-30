AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $81,813.45 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

