AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $81,813.45 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.