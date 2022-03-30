Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 3584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

