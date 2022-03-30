Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ANRGF stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Anaergia has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

