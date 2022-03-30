Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $420.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.76 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ACCO Brands by 133,694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 9,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.01. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

