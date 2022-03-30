Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will post $3.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

