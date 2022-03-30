Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $3.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,090 shares of company stock worth $6,227,064. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. 38,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,633. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

