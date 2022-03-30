Analysts Anticipate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Dominion Energy posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

D stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

