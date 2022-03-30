Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

DEI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 66,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

