Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 463,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,366. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.