Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will announce $28.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 billion to $29.10 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $132.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.99 billion to $135.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $159.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,559,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.72. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $620.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

