Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

