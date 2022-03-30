Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.
NASDAQ RDUS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the period.
Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Health (RDUS)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.