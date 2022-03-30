Analysts Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
