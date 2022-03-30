Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to post $108.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. Lovesac reported sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $607.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $719.29 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $722.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

