Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to post $20.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.67 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. Walt Disney has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

