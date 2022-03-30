Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.04 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $7.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

