Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 699,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,765,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after buying an additional 4,281,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after buying an additional 2,720,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 328,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 311,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $46.18.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

