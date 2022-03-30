Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce $13.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.85 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

FPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 492,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

