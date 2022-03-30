Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth about $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

