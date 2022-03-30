Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will announce $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.29 to $21.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NUE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

