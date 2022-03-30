Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.03 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) to post $332.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.