Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post $332.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

