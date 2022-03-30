Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $390.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $346.04 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

