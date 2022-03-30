Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $150.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.