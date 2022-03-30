Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target at $20.33

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BSRTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.