Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $237.50

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 245 ($3.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

SLFPF remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

